ZAGREB, Sept 25 Croatia is considering issuing a bond aimed at individual investors, Finance Minister Boris Lalovac said on Thursday, as the European Union's newest member struggles to contain its budget deficit.

"We are considering this as an alternative that would compensate the introduction of a savings tax. Thus, the citizens, if they are interested, could have direct access to the bond market and achieve somewhat higher yields than those in the banks," Lalovac said after a cabinet meeting.

Croatia plans to tax interests on bank deposits at the rate of 12 percent from the start of 2015.

"The idea is to offer citizens a possibility of higher earnings on their money. We last issued a bond yielding 3.75 percent, which is almost double the current interest rates in the banks," Lalovac said.

At the moment, individuals can buy bonds on the secondary market, but in most cases only larger packages are traded, requiring a hefty investment.

Neighbouring Italy has successfully raised billions of euros via such issues of retail bonds over the past few years.

"We are now considering a bond that the citizens with more modest funds will be able to buy," Lalovac said.

Croatia, an EU member since July 2013, is struggling to cap its public debt and cut the budget gap. As part of the bloc's excessive deficit procedure, Brussels requires Zagreb to cut its budget deficit to below 3 percent of economic output by the end of 2016 from close to 5 percent now.

Croatia's outstanding public debt is expected to top 80 percent of GDP by the end of the year. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Hugh Lawson)