LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has sent a request for proposals for a new benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond, according to government and banking sources.

The deal is likely to be for just over 1bn, according to one of the sources.

Croatia is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BB by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

The sovereign was last in the international bond market in May when it raised 1.25bn through a 2022 note.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy and Igor Ilic, editing by Julian Baker)