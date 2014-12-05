LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has sent a request for proposals for a new benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond, according to government and banking sources.

The deal is likely to be for just over 1bn, according to one of the sources.

Croatia is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BB by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

The sovereign was last in the international bond market in May when it raised 1.25bn through a 2022 note.

