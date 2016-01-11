ZAGREB Jan 11 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has acquired a 5.2 percent
stake in the Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE) through a capital
increase as part of its efforts to promote growth in the Balkan
region.
The Croatian market is seeking to expand after it completed
the acquisition of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange (LJSE) in
neighbouring European Union member Slovenia.
"In support of the integration of the Zagreb and Ljubljana
bourses, the EBRD will enhance the value of both exchanges by
improving corporate governance standards.... and by driving
improvements in the regulatory framework and the listing
requirements," the EBRD said in a statement.
Fostering local capital markets is part of the EBRD's
efforts to strengthen sustainable growth in the region, it said.
Most recently the EBRD contributed to a project linking
platforms of the Bulgarian, Macedonian and Croatian bourses.
The EBRD was set up in 1991 to help countries in eastern and
central Europe to move towards becoming market economies.
