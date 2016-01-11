ZAGREB Jan 11 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has acquired a 5.2 percent stake in the Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE) through a capital increase as part of its efforts to promote growth in the Balkan region.

The Croatian market is seeking to expand after it completed the acquisition of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange (LJSE) in neighbouring European Union member Slovenia.

"In support of the integration of the Zagreb and Ljubljana bourses, the EBRD will enhance the value of both exchanges by improving corporate governance standards.... and by driving improvements in the regulatory framework and the listing requirements," the EBRD said in a statement.

Fostering local capital markets is part of the EBRD's efforts to strengthen sustainable growth in the region, it said. Most recently the EBRD contributed to a project linking platforms of the Bulgarian, Macedonian and Croatian bourses.

The EBRD was set up in 1991 to help countries in eastern and central Europe to move towards becoming market economies. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Keith Weir)