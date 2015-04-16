ZAGREB, April 16 The Croatian government raised excise duties for petrol and tobacco on Thursday to prop up budget revenues and reduce a fiscal gap, under pressure from the European Commission.

The government projects the new duties will bring in some 600 million kuna ($84.32 million) annually. The price of petrol will rise by 0.2 kuna per litre.

"We are still below the requirements of the European Commission about the level of excise duties on tobacco products, so a further increase could be expected in the future," Finance Minister Boris Lalovac told a cabinet session.

The business community was disappointed the government focussed on raising revenues instead of cutting spending.

"By the increase of excise duties we face higher prices of transport and final products for consumers. The firms again face higher business costs instead of getting an impetus to create added value and thus contribute to economic growth," said Davor Majetic from the national association of entrepreneurs HUP.

Croatia has had six years of recession in a row, and the government has a poor record of reforms needed to revive the economy. It now has until April 21 to submit a plan to Brussels aimed at producing additional savings amounting to 0.4 percent of gross domestic product.

The European Union wants Croatia to reduce its budget deficit to less than three percent of GDP by the end of next year from around five percent expected in 2014. The original deficit target for this year was set at 3.8 percent of GDP.

($1 = 7.1155 kuna)