* Government aims to cut deficit to 4.5 pct of GDP
* Sees growth at only 0.2 pct this year
* European Commission may seek more reforms, cuts
ZAGREB, March 5 Croatia's government, struggling
to observe European Union limits on budget deficits, said on
Wednesday it has lowered its 2014 general deficit target by one
percentage point to 4.5 percent of GDP, thanks to plans to raise
its revenue.
"As of this month, we want to ensure higher revenues and
savings with the aim to reduce the deficit and public debt, in
line with European Commission recommendations," Finance Minister
Slavko Linic told a cabinet session.
The EU began disciplinary steps in January against Croatia,
its newest member, for running an excessively large deficit. It
gave Zagreb three years to bring the deficit under the bloc's
target ceiling of 3 percent of GDP.
Croatia plans to increase revenue by imposing higher health
contributions, a higher lottery tax and concession fees. The
government will also draw on part of the profits of public
companies and reduce the number of beneficiaries of private
pension funds, Linic said.
The government will cut spending across the board, by
abolishing bonuses for public-sector employees and reducing
subsidies for agriculture, shipbuilding and the state railways.
However, the government will need to spend 3.2 billion kuna
($574.61 million) to overhaul the indebted public-health sector.
The net effect will be a slight increase in spending.
Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic told a news conference after
the cabinet session the budget revision was proof that real
reforms had started.
"We are still living beyond our means," he said. "Now we
have moved towards less borrowing and focused on spending and
deficit cuts. This is a political message: structural reforms
and fiscal adjustment will continue."
Linic said the European Commission may not be entirely happy
with the deficit plan. It was partly based on the one-off
measure of moving some private pension fund beneficiaries to the
pay-as-you go system. The Commission instead wants to see more
structural reforms leading to a sustainable consolidation.
"There will have to be more talks with the Commission, to
spread structural spending cuts over three years, rather than
have a big push in 2014, because we will have little economic
growth this year," Linic said.
The government in January cut its growth forecast to 0.2
percent from 1.3 percent, citing fiscal consolidation and
uncertainty about investments in the private sector.
Hrvoje Stojic, an analyst at Hypo Group Alpe Adria, said the
budget revision was too small, given the scale of problems.
"The reforms should be stronger and faster," he said.
"Actually, this further reduces the economy's competitiveness
because of the higher health contribution. Major reformist moves
are still lacking."
Croatia, which joined the EU last July, has lost more than
12 percent of output since 2008. The International Monetary Fund
said this week its economy would contract up to 1 percent in
2014, for a sixth straight year without growth
($1 = 5.5690 Croatian kunas)
