ZAGREB Feb 20 Croatia sees this year's growth at around two percent and will try to hold the budget deficit at three percent of gross domestic product to meet European Union demands, its finance minister said in an interview published on Saturday.

The finance ministry is preparing to release its macroeconomic projections for the next three years, while this year's budget will be adopted by the government on March 10.

"Our approach to planning is cautious and we want growth-friendly consolidation ... We see growth this year at around two percent, our goal is to achieve a budget gap of three percent of GDP which is the European Union's tolerated ceiling," Finance Minister Zdravko Maric told Jutarnji List daily.

After six straight years of recession during which Croatia lost some 13 percent of its overall output, the economy returned to growth last year and is projected at 1.5 to 2.0 percent.

Croatia's public debt is 87 percent of GDP and rising. Last year's budget gap is expected to be around 4.0-4.5 percent of GDP.

Brussels has subjected Zagreb to its excessive deficit procedure, a tool the European Commission uses to enforce fiscal discipline in member states. EU wants Croatia to reduce its deficit to less than three percent of GDP by end-2017.

However, Maric, who took office only last month, said there were downside risks for Croatia's growth prospects due to uncertainties about economic developments in the EU and other global markets, including the level of interest rates.

He said fiscal consolidation would focus on the expenditure side, while the taxes would remain intact this year albeit with a detailed analysis on how the taxation framework could be made simpler, more stable and business-friendly from next year.

"We need primary budget surplus to tame public debt which means we will make fiscal consolidation as aggressive as possible," Maric said.

Croatia needs around 11 billion kuna($1.60 billion), or some 3.5 percent of GDP just for interest payments each year.

