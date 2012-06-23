(Updates death toll)
ZAGREB, June 23 Eight Czech citizens were killed
and 43 injured on Saturday when the bus they were travelling in
crashed into the safety fence and overturned on a motorway in
central Croatia, police said.
The bus overturned on the motorway near the Krpani tunnel,
at around 4:30 a.m., a police spokeswoman said.
The motorway is Croatia's most vital route and links capital
Zagreb with the southern Adriatic city of Split. National car
association HAK said traffic was diverted to local roads until
further notice.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Alison Williams)