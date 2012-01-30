ZAGREB Jan 30 Croatia's central bank is
ready to further tighten liquidity rather than risk depleting
its reserves to defend the kuna currency, Governor Zeljko
Rohatinski said in an interview to be published on Tuesday.
The euro zone debt crisis was threatening to virtually halt
foreign capital inflows into Croatia's banking sector, which
would raise refinancing costs for banks, businesses and the
government, Rohatinski told the Banka business monthly.
"Only the central bank's currency reserves stand in the way
and only in the short term," he said, according to an advance
copy obtained of the interview by Reuters.
"Should the central bank start losing the reserves (to
defend the kuna) on a larger scale, it would be a clear signal
to the financial markets that Croatia is facing growing problems
with external liquidity," he said.
The kuna hit a seven-year low this month, reflecting falling
foreign fund inflows, weak exports and locals companies repaying
debt to foreign creditors.
Rohatinski urged the new centre-left government, which took
office in late December, to press on with fiscal consolidation
and ease the pressure on currency reserves.
"Otherwise, the central bank will have to considerably
tighten kuna liquidity, with all the effects that go with it:
higher interest rates and shortage of available loans at home."
The government of Social Democrat Zoran Milanovic last week
revealed plans for a tighter budget, in an effort to shore up
the country's credit rating before joining the European Union
next year.
Rohatinski said the direction of fiscal policy was good, but
said he would wait for a detailed budgetary plan before making a
definitive assessment.
The central bank last week lifted the mandatory reserve
requirement for commercial banks by 1 percentage point to 15
percent to try and stabilise the sliding kuna.
Rohatinski said Croatia's economy was highly reliant on the
euro zone, as the EU is its main trading and banking partner,
and said the country should join the euro zone once it meets the
criteria. Analysts believe that might happen around 2018-19.
"But until then, it is of paramount importance for Croatia
to keep a stable exchange rate to the euro and that is what the
central bank's policy is focused on," Rohatinski said in the
interview.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, edited by Igor Ilic and
Susan Fenton)