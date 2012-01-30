ZAGREB Jan 30 Croatia's central bank is ready to further tighten liquidity rather than risk depleting its reserves to defend the kuna currency, Governor Zeljko Rohatinski said in an interview to be published on Tuesday.

The euro zone debt crisis was threatening to virtually halt foreign capital inflows into Croatia's banking sector, which would raise refinancing costs for banks, businesses and the government, Rohatinski told the Banka business monthly.

"Only the central bank's currency reserves stand in the way and only in the short term," he said, according to an advance copy obtained of the interview by Reuters.

"Should the central bank start losing the reserves (to defend the kuna) on a larger scale, it would be a clear signal to the financial markets that Croatia is facing growing problems with external liquidity," he said.

The kuna hit a seven-year low this month, reflecting falling foreign fund inflows, weak exports and locals companies repaying debt to foreign creditors.

Rohatinski urged the new centre-left government, which took office in late December, to press on with fiscal consolidation and ease the pressure on currency reserves.

"Otherwise, the central bank will have to considerably tighten kuna liquidity, with all the effects that go with it: higher interest rates and shortage of available loans at home."

The government of Social Democrat Zoran Milanovic last week revealed plans for a tighter budget, in an effort to shore up the country's credit rating before joining the European Union next year.

Rohatinski said the direction of fiscal policy was good, but said he would wait for a detailed budgetary plan before making a definitive assessment.

The central bank last week lifted the mandatory reserve requirement for commercial banks by 1 percentage point to 15 percent to try and stabilise the sliding kuna.

Rohatinski said Croatia's economy was highly reliant on the euro zone, as the EU is its main trading and banking partner, and said the country should join the euro zone once it meets the criteria. Analysts believe that might happen around 2018-19.

"But until then, it is of paramount importance for Croatia to keep a stable exchange rate to the euro and that is what the central bank's policy is focused on," Rohatinski said in the interview. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, edited by Igor Ilic and Susan Fenton)