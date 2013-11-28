ZAGREB Nov 28 Croatia's central bank on
Thursday cut the mandatory reserve rate for banks to 12 percent
from 13.5 percent in an effort to spur corporate lending and
economic growth in the new European Union member.
Governor Boris Vujcic confirmed the rate cut to reporters
after a central bank board meeting.
The money freed from the reserves, amounting to 3.9 billion
Croatian kuna ($693 million), will come with conditions
attached, meaning the banks will be able to use it exclusively
for lending to local firms that put forward viable projects.
($1 = 5.6291 Croatian kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Janet Lawrence)