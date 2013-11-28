* Mandatory reserve rate cut to 12 from 13.5 pct
* Lombard rate cut to 5 from 6.25 pct
* Croatia had five years without growth
* Bad loans surpass 15 pct of total lending
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB, Nov 28 Croatia's central bank cut the
mandatory reserve rate for banks to 12 percent on Thursday from
13.5 percent in an effort to spur corporate lending and revive
the new European Union member's battered economy.
Governor Boris Vujcic confirmed the rate cut to reporters
after a central bank board meeting. He said the central bank had
also cut the Lombard rate, at which commercial lenders take
short-term loans from the bank, to 5 from 6.25 percent.
The money freed from the reserves, amounting to 3.9 billion
kuna ($693 million), will come with conditions attached,
meaning the banks will be able to use it exclusively for lending
to local firms that put forward viable projects.
The banks will first, using those funds, have to buy
mandatory and non-transferable central bank bills on Dec. 11
whose maturity will be three years.
"The bank will buy back those bills also before the maturity
date depending on a rise in lending to domestic non-financial
firms. The bills are interest-free which means it should
motivate banks to extend loans. The bills are a tool to control
where the freed funds will go to," Vujcic said.
Despite good liquidity in local banks, most of them
foreign-owned, lending in Croatia has been subdued in recent
years amid dwindling living standards and deleveraging of local
firms, after a credit boom in 2003-2008. Also, a risk aversion
among banks considerably grew.
The central bank will not determine the interest rates at
which the banks would give credit the economy, but said they
could be lower than their current levels. The current average
interest rate on loans extended to local firms is a bit over six
percent.
Analysts welcomed the monetary policy effort, but said it
was too early to assess how strongly it could affect credit
issuance.
"This brings down regulatory costs and provides sufficient
liquidity, but what we have yet to see is how strong demand will
be and how the banks will be assessing the lending risks," Alen
Kovac from Erste Bank said.
The level of bad loans has surpassed 15 percent of overall
loans and every fourth corporate loan is classified as
non-performing.
Croatia has lost around 11 percent of its output since 2008
and the government hopes for growth of 1.3 percent next year
driven primarily by public sector investments and EU development
funds.
($1 = 5.6291 Croatian kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Toby Chopra)