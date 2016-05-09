ZAGREB May 9 Bids at the Croatian central
bank's weekly reverse repo auction slightly rose compared to
last week while the interest rate stayed flat, the bank said on
Monday.
The central bank accepted all bids worth 100 million kuna
($15.24 million), up from 90 million kuna a week ago. The
interest rate stood at 0.5 percent.
The central bank runs weekly reverse repo auctions as a
standing facility and earlier this year introduced four-year
repo auctions that will be held roughly quarterly.
While the weekly repo auctions aim to secure short-term
liquidity for local banks, the four-year repo auctions are aimed
at boosting longer-term lending in the kuna as the vast majority
of loans are denominated in euros.
The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.37
percent on Monday, while spot week rate stood at 0.45 percent.
The new daily rates are available from 0900 GMT.
($1 = 6.5616 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Tom Heneghan)