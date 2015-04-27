ROVINJ, Croatia, April 27 Croatian Central Bank
Governor Boris Vujcic, under fire from holders of loans
denominated in Swiss francs, rejected their calls for his
resignation on Monday.
More than 60,000 Croats have Swiss franc loans, taken out
in the mid-2000s as a cheaper alternative to other commercial
loans, and have been struggling with repayments since the
currency surged in January.
Thousands of those loan holders took to the streets of
Zagreb on Saturday, demanding that local banks restructure the
debts, and Vujcic step down for failing to take action.
"Of course I won't resign. I'm the only who was warning
about the risks related to Swiss francs 10 years ago. Now, those
who kept silent then want to make me responsible," Vujcic told
an economic panel in the northern Adriatic resort of Rovinj.
Some 60,000 Croatians hold around 27 billion kuna ($3.9
billion) of Swiss franc-denominated loans.
The Croatian government, which faces a general election
later this year, has fixed the Swiss franc at 6.39 kuna for one
year to put a cap on the mounting debts.
The holders of Swiss franc loans, grouped in an association
called Udruga Franak, want the loans to be converted into the
national currency and the interest rates to be reduced to the
level where they stood when the loans were taken out.
Vujcic said such a conversion was not an option.
"We clearly said that such a conversion would jeopardise the
country's financial stability by negatively affecting the level
of currency reserves," he told the panel.
Both the government and the central bank have said banks and
loan holders should hold talks to find a solution. If none is
found, the government has said it is ready to intervene.
A conversion into euro-denominated ones is seen as the most
likely solution, as the central bank keeps the kuna in a managed
float against the euro.
($1 = 6.9964 kuna)
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, writing by Igor Ilic;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)