ZAGREB Dec 15 The Croatian central bank said on
Tuesday it would from next month loosen requirements on
mandatory foreign currency reserves for local banks to reduce
their costs.
The banks will still have to set aside mandatory reserves,
but from Jan. 13 will no longer have to transfer foreign
currency reserves to the central bank. Those funds will be left
at the banks' disposal.
"The banks will be able to manage more flexibly 3.8 billion
kuna ($544 million) worth of foreign currency mandatory
reserves, or 493.7 million euros and 4.7 million U.S. dollars
which is their total amount," the central bank said in a
statement.
Local banks, most of which are foreign-owned, often cite
regulatory costs as one of the reasons for relatively high
interest rates on local loans.
The overall mandatory reserves requirement rate is 12
percent of overall reserves.
Croatia's banking sector is more than 90 percent-owned by
parent banks in the European Union, mainly Italy, Austria,
France and Hungary.
($1 = 6.9893 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Estelle Shirbon)