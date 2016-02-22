ZAGREB Feb 22 Croatia's central bank has
accepted all 151 million kuna ($21.84 million) worth of bids at
its weekly reverse repo auction, with the interest rate steady
in recent weeks at 0.5 percent.
The bids were somewhat higher than last week's 116 million
kuna although short-term liquidity remains high, at around 10
billion kuna.
Last week the central bank also introduced the four-year
repo operation to encourage the local banks to extend more
longer-term loans denominated in the national kuna currency as
opposed to loans in euros which strongly prevail on the local
market.
Croatia's overnight interbank rate was quoted at
0.47 percent on Monday, four basis points lower than a week ago.
The new daily rates are available from 1000 GMT.
($1 = 6.9142 kuna)
