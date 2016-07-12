BELGRADE, July 12 The Croatian central bank said on Tuesday it had accepted all bids, worth 234.40 million kuna ($34.85 million), at its third four-year repo auction of 2016, where it had set a fixed rate of 1.4 percent. At its last auction, on May 24, the central bank accepted all bids worth 146.5 million kuna.. The central bank plans to hold four four-year repo operations this year. The goal of the four-year auctions is to increase longer-term borrowing in the national currency. Around 80 percent of deposits and loans in the newest European Union member are denominated in euros and the central bank hopes the measure could help reduce the currency risk among local borrowers. ($1 = 6.7260 kuna) (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)