ZAGREB, April 11 Bids and the interest rate remained unchanged at Croatia's weekly reverse repo auction, the central bank said on Monday.

Bids from local banks remained unchanged at 80 million kuna ($12.16 million), while the interest rate also remained flat at 0.5 percent amid continuously good liquidity in recent months.

The central bank's weekly reverse repo auctions are a standing facility, while four-year repo auctions, introduced this year, are planned to be held four times a year and are aimed at boosting longer-term lending in the national currency in a country where the vast majority of loans are denominated in euros.

Croatia's overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.41 percent on Monday. The new daily rates are available from 0900 GMT. ($1 = 6.5765 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)