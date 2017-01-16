BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
ZAGREB, Jan 16 Croatia's central bank said on Monday it had accepted the same amount of bids at its reverse weekly repo auction for the fourth week in a row, as good liquidity persists. The bank said it had accepted all bids, worth 110 million kuna ($15.46 million), at an unchanged interest rate of 0.3 percent. According to the market participants, the liquidity surplus on the local market currently amounts to close to 18 billion kuna. The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.39 percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.45 percent. The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT. Here are the details of Monday's auction: Auction date Previous action 16/01/17 09/01/17 Yield 0.3 pct 0.3 pct Bids 110 mln HRK 110 mln Assigned 110 mln 110 mln ($1 = 7.1139 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.