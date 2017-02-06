ZAGREB, Feb 6 Croatia's central bank said on
Monday it had accepted 110 million kuna ($15.85 million) of bids
at its reverse weekly repo auction, at an unchanged interest
rate of 0.3 percent.
Demand fell slightly from last week's 140 million kuna, amid
good liquidity.
The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.39
percent on Monday and the one-week spot rate at 0.43 percent.
The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT.
Here are the details of Monday's auction:
Auction date Previous action
06/02/17 30/01/17
Yield 0.3 pct 0.3 pct
Bids 110 mln HRK 140 mln HRK
Assigned 110 mln 140 mln
($1 = 6.9404 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alexander Smith)