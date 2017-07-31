Bids, rate unchanged at Croatia's repo auction

ZAGREB, July 31 (Reuters) - Croatia's central bank said on Monday it had accepted all bids for a fourth week in a row at 60 million kuna ($9.50 million) in a weekly reverse ripo auction, with the interest rate unchanged at 0.3 percent. Liquidity in the banking system has been good in recent weeks, lowering demand for the weekly liquidity boost. The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.34 percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate was at 0.42 percent. The rates are updated daily at 0900 GMT. Here are the details of Monday's auction: Auction date Previous action 31/07/17 24/07/17 Yield 0.3 pct 0.3 pct Bids 60 mln HRK 60 mln HRK Assigned 60 mln 60 mln ($1 = 6.3170 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Maayan Lubell)