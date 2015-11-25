ZAGREB Nov 25 Croatia's central bank said on Wednesday it had accepted all 178 million kuna ($25 million) worth of bids at its weekly reverse repo auction, with the interest rate remaining flat at 0.5 percent for the third consecutive session.

Bids fell from last week's 258 million kuna.

The central bank reintroduced weekly reverse repo auctions two months ago, after a six-year break, amid liquidity woes and pressures on interest rates following the forced conversion of Swiss franc loans into euros.

Liquidity has since significantly improved.

Croatia's overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.69 percent on Wednesday, two basis points lower than a week ago. ($1 = 7.1958 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)