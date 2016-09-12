ZAGREB, Sept 12 Demand at Croatia's reverse weekly repo auction on Monday fell sharply from last week and the interest rate dropped to 0.3 percent, the central bank said.

The central bank accepted all bids worth 30 million kuna ($4.51 million), down from 630 million a week ago, while the interest rate was reduced to 0.3 percent from 0.5 percent.

Short-term liquidity in the banking system remains good, while last week's higher demand was due to some banks having a temporary squeeze in their kuna positions.

The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.71 percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.68 percent. The rates are updated daily at 0900 GMT.

As well as the weekly auctions, the central bank also holds four-year repo auctions roughly quarterly to inject longer-term liquidity.

Here are the details of Monday's auction:

Auction date Previous action

12/09/16 05/09/16

Yield 0.3 pct 0.5 pct Bids 30 mln HRK 630 mln Assigned 30 mln 630 mln ($1 = 6.6545 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic)