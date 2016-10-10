ZAGREB, Oct 10 Demand and interest rate remained unchanged at Croatia's reverse weekly repo auction on Monday, the central bank said. The central bank said it had accepted all bids worth 540 million kuna ($80.63 million), flat from last week, at an interest rate of 0.3 percent. Market participants said they expected the short-term liquidity to improve and demand for the kuna funds to subside in the coming days following the beginning of a new period of setting aside funds for mandatory reserves requirement. The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.70 percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.62 percent. The rates are updated daily at 0900 GMT. Together with the weekly auctions, the central bank also holds four-year repo auctions roughly quarterly to boost longer-term liquidity. One such auction is expected by the end of the year. Here are the details of Monday's auction: Auction date Previous action 10/10/16 03/10/16 Yield 0.3 pct 0.3 pct Bids 540 mln HRK 540 mln Assigned 540 mln 540 mln ($1 = 6.6972 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)