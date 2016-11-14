ZAGREB, Nov 14 Demand at Croatia's reverse
weekly repo auction inched up on Monday, while the interest rate
stood flat, the central bank said.
The central bank said it had accepted all bids, worth 280
million kuna ($40.09 million), or 10 million kuna up from last
week. The interest rate remained unchanged at 0.3 percent.
The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.56
percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.58
percent. The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT.
Besides weekly auctions, the central bank also
holds four-year repo auctions roughly quarterly to boost
longer-term liquidity.
This year it has held three such auctions and at an economic
conference last week the central bank governor said the central
bank would continue with expansive monetary policy also in 2017.
Here are the details of Monday's auction:
Auction date Previous action
14/11/16 07/11/16
Yield 0.3 pct 0.3 pct
Bids 280 mln HRK 270 mln
Assigned 280 mln 270 mln
($1 = 6.9842 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Jon Boyle)