ZAGREB, Nov 15 The Croatian central bank said on Tuesday it would hold its fourth four-year repo auction this year on Nov. 22, with the interest rate fixed at 1.4 percent. The four-year repo operations were introduced in February to provide longer-term liquidity to local banks and thereby encourage longer-term borrowing in local currency, in a country where a vast majority of loans and deposits are denominated in euros. At its previous four-year repo auction, held in July, the central bank accepted all bids, worth 234.4 million kuna ($34 million), with the interest rate also fixed at 1.4 percent. This year the central bank has increased long-term liquidity through four-year repo auctions by 950 million kuna. The auction on Nov. 22 will be the last this year as the central bank has said it plans to hold such auctions roughly quarterly. It also holds weekly reverse repo auctions as a standing facility where the current interest rate is 0.3 percent. Central bank Governor Boris Vujcic said at an economic conference last week that the bank would continue with expansive monetary policy in 2017. ($1 = 7.0041 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Susan Fenton)