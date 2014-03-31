ZAGREB, March 31 A Croatian court sentenced the
country's former army chief to prison on Monday, saying he and
five others had manipulated real estate prices in deals that
eventually cost Croatia 61.2 million kuna ($11 million).
A county court in the eastern city of Osijek jailed retired
general Mladen Kruljac to 18 months, as the European Union's
newest member kept up a campaign against corruption it began in
2009 to bolster its bid for membership.
Kruljac had been the commander of Croatia's ground forces in
2007-2011. Croatia joined NATO during his tenure, in 2009.
The court said Kruljac had taken part in a scheme that
allowed some companies and individuals to buy land slated for
development, paying prices below market value. The land was then
re-sold at higher prices.
Four other defendants were given longer prison terms than
Kruljac, who was charged with helping to raise the value of the
acquired land by allowing an army engineering unit to carry out
construction work there. Army engineers can only engage in
construction for military purpose.
Since 2009, Croatia has jailed a number of top officials and
managers in state companies for graft. Among them is former
prime minister Ivo Sanader. His entire political party, the
conservative HDZ, was also found guilty of corruption.
($1 = 5.5655 Croatian Kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Larry King)