ZAGREB Jan 19 Croatia will fix the exchange rate of the Swiss franc against its kuna currency for one year to ease the burden on local borrowers after last week's surge in the franc's value, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Monday.

"The exchange rate will be fixed at 6.39 kuna per one Swiss franc for one year. Thus, we get respite to find a longer-lasting solution. The government is here to protect its citizens," Milanovic said.

He said the cost of the decision would be taken by the banks. The decision requires parliamentary approval.

There are some 60,000 housing loans in Croatia denominated in the Swiss francs. Their value rose by 4 billion kuna ($600 million) to some 27 billion kuna last week after the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the franc.

Currently the Swiss franc is worth 7.56 kuna. ($1 = 6.6128 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic)