ZAGREB Jan 13 Croatian Prime Minister-designate
Tihomir Oreskovic said on Wednesday he would meet foreign
investors in Austria this week in Austria to talk about how to
reduce public debt and improve the country's credit rating.
"We all know that our (public) debt is at a worrying level
of around 90 percent of gross domestic product. My goal is to
talk to investors and share ideas on how to tame the debt and
achieve better credit rating," Oreskovic said ahead of his trip
to Austria's winter resort of Kitzbuehel.
He will attend a financial conference there on Wednesday and
Thursday together with the Croatian central bank governor Boris
Vujcic.
