ZAGREB Jan 13 Croatian Prime Minister-designate Tihomir Oreskovic said on Wednesday he would meet foreign investors this week in Austria to talk about how to reduce public debt and improve Croatia's credit rating.

Analysts said his comments were the first clear signal of what the 2016 budget, which must be adopted before the end of March, is likely to focus on.

"We all know that our (public) debt is at a worrying level of around 90 percent of gross domestic product. My goal is to talk to investors and share ideas on how to tame the debt and achieve better credit rating," Oreskovic said ahead of his trip.

He and Croatian central bank governor Boris Vujcic will attend a financial conference in the winter resort of Kitzbuehel on Wednesday and Thursday.

Oreskovic is in talks with ministerial candidates before presenting his cabinet to the Croatian parliament for approval by Jan. 22.

The 49-year-old technocrat, born in Zagreb but raised and educated in Canada, was put forward by the conservative HDZ and small reformist Most parties after weeks of talks following an inconclusive Nov. 8 election.

They see Oreskovic's candidacy as signalling the government's reformist intentions and he has said his priority would be to convince the European Union and rating agencies of the new government's desire to reform.

HDZ leader Tomislav Karamarko said this week he was confident Croatia would have a new government by the end of next week although the president could give Oreskovic another 30 days' leeway if a cabinet is not approved by the deadline.

Croatia, the newest member of the European Union, is rated at BB+ or equivalent, just below investment-grade, by the three major credit rating agencies, albeit with a negative outlook.

The new government must tackle high public debt, nearing 90 percent of gross domestic product, and weak growth.

Brussels wants Croatia to cut the budget deficit to below the EU's ceiling of 3 percent of GDP by 2017 and remove bureaucratic obstacles to investment.

Oreskovic is a pharmaceutical expert and was senior financial manager at Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals in Amsterdam. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Catherine Evans)