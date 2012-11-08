ZAGREB Nov 8 Croatian police urged drivers on
Thursday to stay away from their vehicles over the weekend
during celebrations for St Martin's day when many people indulge
in heavy drinking.
St Martin's day, or Martinje in Croatian, dates back to
mediaeval times and is widely celebrated in the north on Nov. 11
with raucous ceremonies to "christen the new wine".
This usually results in a spike in road accidents and
fatalities despite an increased police presence and the
introduction of stricter controls.
"Drivers who drove under the influence have caused 4,170
accidents in the first 10 months (of the year), which claimed 93
lives," police road safety official Josip Mataija said during a
presentation of the "Don't drive when you drink" campaign.
The campaign will last from Friday to Monday morning and
will include a considerably higher number of checkpoints along
the roads where accidents usually happen.
"If you have been drinking, park your vehicle and take a
taxi, or have someone sober drive you back home," a police
leaflet said.
Croatia, which is scheduled to join the European Union next
July, has a 0.05 percent blood alcohol legal limit for drivers.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, editing by Paul Casciato)