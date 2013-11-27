* Croatia in recession for 5 years, hurt by graft, red tape
* Economy seen growing 1.3 pct in 2014, EU funds to help
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB, Nov 27 Croatia's battered economy could
grow annually by up to four percent in "the coming years" on the
back of big public investment projects and EU funds, but it must
also improve its poor image as a place to do business, its
economy minister said.
Croatia, which became the European Union's 28th member state
in July, has been mired in recession for five years and its
economy, heavily reliant on tourism, is hampered by red tape,
graft, communist-era infrastructure and a high budget deficit.
The Social Democrat-led government expects the former
Yugoslav republic of 4.4 million to eke out growth of 0.2
percent in 2013 - though most economists predict a decline of
about one percent - and to accelerate to 1.3 percent in 2014.
"I believe (planned) investments in the public sector could
suffice for growth of 1.3 percent next year, but our goal is
also to improve Croatia's poor investment image and increase
private sector investments," Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak told
Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
"2014 is the first full year of our EU membership and I
strongly believe EU development funds will also tangibly
contribute to our growth result next year," Vrdoljak added.
"We want to achieve growth of 3-4 percent annually in the
coming years."
INVESTMENT
Croatia plans to publish in the first half of 2014 tenders
for gas and oil exploration concessions in central and southern
regions of the Adriatic Sea and in the second half for onshore
projects, Vrdoljak said, adding they should help boost growth.
Large public sector investments for 2014 include the
building of two thermal power plants and improving Croatia's
transport infrastructure, such as boosting the capacity of the
airport in the capital Zagreb.
Croatia should also benefit from new investment laws which
speed up procedures for obtaining various licences, he said.
Vrdoljak said his ministry would present an industrial
strategy by the end of 2013 identifying for investors those
sectors Croatia hopes to prioritise for growth in coming years.
However, Vrdoljak acknowledged Croatia faced a tough
challenge cutting a budget deficit now projected to reach 5.5
percent of national output this year, up from an earlier target
of 3.4 percent and well above the EU's 3 percent ceiling -
slippage which could lead to Brussels imposing a fine on Zagreb.
In the latest effort to revive an economy which has shrunk
by some 11 percent since 2008, Croatia's central bank plans to
release about 4 billion kuna ($707 million) to boost credit, a
source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
"The growth rate of at least 3-4 percent annually is what we
need to make our public finances stable and sustainable, service
our debts and boost living standards," said Vrdoljak.
