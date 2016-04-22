ZAGREB, April 22 Croatia's economy will grow
less this year than the government is forecasting, the chief
economists of the six biggest local banks said in a survey
released by the national banking association, HUB, on Friday.
The average forecast in the survey was for 1.3 percent
growth this year, compared with the government forecast of 2.0
percent. Last year, the economy grew 1.6 percent after six
consecutive years of recession wiped out some 13 percent of
overall national output.
"Slower recovery of consumer spending and lower state
spending are the main reasons for an expected lower growth
figure," HUB said.
Croatia's government, which took office in January, hopes to
spur growth by more investment in the economy, notably by the
private sector. But businesses complain that the government has
yet to impose reforms that should improve the investment climate
.
Croatia, the newest European Union member, has a jobless
rate at 17.2 percent and public debt of 87 percent of gross
domestic product. The government is under pressure from the EU
to pursue fiscal consolidation.
This year, the government hopes to reduce the budget deficit
to less than 3 percent of GDP, but the banking analysts are less
optimistic. They expect a gap of 3.6 percent of GDP.
"An expected lower growth will have reflection in higher
deficit," the chief economists said.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic)