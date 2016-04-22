ZAGREB, April 22 Croatia's economy will grow less this year than the government is forecasting, the chief economists of the six biggest local banks said in a survey released by the national banking association, HUB, on Friday.

The average forecast in the survey was for 1.3 percent growth this year, compared with the government forecast of 2.0 percent. Last year, the economy grew 1.6 percent after six consecutive years of recession wiped out some 13 percent of overall national output.

"Slower recovery of consumer spending and lower state spending are the main reasons for an expected lower growth figure," HUB said.

Croatia's government, which took office in January, hopes to spur growth by more investment in the economy, notably by the private sector. But businesses complain that the government has yet to impose reforms that should improve the investment climate .

Croatia, the newest European Union member, has a jobless rate at 17.2 percent and public debt of 87 percent of gross domestic product. The government is under pressure from the EU to pursue fiscal consolidation.

This year, the government hopes to reduce the budget deficit to less than 3 percent of GDP, but the banking analysts are less optimistic. They expect a gap of 3.6 percent of GDP.

"An expected lower growth will have reflection in higher deficit," the chief economists said.

