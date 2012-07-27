* Croatia says sticks to fiscal plans, eyes surplus in 2015
* Says growth unlikely this year, but may be up to 2 pct
next year
* Sees no need for IMF help unless rating downgraded
(Updates with details of interview, context)
By Igor Ilic
Zagreb, July 27 Croatia will hit its budget
deficit target this year despite its economy being in recession
for the past three years and aims to have a budget surplus in
2015, Finance Minister Slavko Linic said on Friday.
"We firmly stick to our budgetary plans as we have
responsibly planned the revenues and we keep control over
expenditures. In the coming years, we aim to cut spending by one
percent of gross domestic product a year and reach a primary
surplus in 2015," Linic told Reuters in an interview.
Croatia's deficit target this year is 2.8 pct of gross
domestic product - the primary surplus figure Linic was
referring to did not include interest payments.
Due to join the European Union in July 2013, Croatia has
been in recession for the last three years. Analysts, including
the central bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF),
forecast that the economy will shrink by between one and two
percent this year.
The government originally said it expected growth of 0.8
percent in 2012, but Linic said it would now be happy with zero
growth.
"We're running late in kicking off an investment cycle.
That's why we would be happy to be around zero this year and
avoid contraction. In any case we see growth in the second half
of the year," he said.
The centre-left cabinet, that took office last December, is
aiming to cut the deficit from 4.1 percent of GDP in 2011.
It intends to reduce some bonuses and benefits for public
sector employees in order to hit that target, and is about to
sign a deal with most public sector trade unions aimed at
scrapping certain benefits.
Only the teachers' and nurses' unions are opposed to such a
deal, meaning the government may have a series of strikes on its
hands in the autumn.
"We had good talks with the unions which showed
understanding for our economic reality. Hence, we will
undoubtedly stick to our wage bill plans despite dissatisfaction
among part of the unions," Linic said.
From next January, Croatia would introduce fiscal cash
registers, he added, in order to improve tax collection meaning
that receipts for goods and services would be automatically sent
to the tax authorities, he added.
The measure could net the state an additional 1 billion kuna
($163.45 million), he said.
IMF HELP ONLY IN CASE OF DOWNGRADE
Croatia's GDP fell by 1.3 percent in the first quarter
year-on-year. The preliminary figure for the second quarter is
expected on Aug. 31.
Linic said the government was counting on investments -
primarily in the energy, tourism and food sectors - largely
driven by public companies. This week, the state power board HEP
published an international tender for a thermal plant worth 5.8
billion kuna.
"If we manage to speed up the investment pace, we could
reach growth of up to two percent in 2013," Linic said.
Croatia's private sector is being held back at the moment by
a huge number of unpaid bills totalling 44.5 billion kuna. Linic
said the government's task was to help solve that problem and
make the private sector a key driver of growth in the economy.
"In September we will adopt a new law to resolve the
liquidity problem within six months," he said. "We plan to make
the firms pay their overdue bills without throttling their
business. After that, we will be strict in imposing a 60-day
deadline for paying bills."
Linic said he hoped key rating agencies would give the
government credit for its policies and not decide to downgrade
Croatia which is held just a notch above a speculative status,
with a negative outlook.
"It would be very important. I think we're on target with
fiscal consolidation. As I said, the problem remains our growth,
but I believe we'll see improvement also on that front in the
second half of the year," Linic said.
Croatia would not need a deal with the IMF in order to help
it pursue reforms and fiscal consolidation, he added.
However, if the country was downgraded he said such a deal
could become a serious option.
"We can service our debt and cover budget deficits in the
coming years only through new borrowings. There is huge turmoil
on the European capital markets now and the IMF could be a good
partner in talks about servicing our obligations if we faced a
downgrade," Linic said.
The government planned to complete the privatisation of a
small bank and a leading insurer by the end of this year which
would also bolster budget revenues, he added.
($1 = 6.1179 Croatian kunas)
(Editing by Andrew Osborn)