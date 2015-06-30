* Croatia needs at least 2-3 pct growth to create jobs
* Reforms paramount to reduce external and internal risks
* Fiscal adjustment and private sector growth key issues
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB, June 30 Croatia must cut its high debt
and budget deficit and spur private sector growth if it wants to
create jobs, a senior World Bank official said on Tuesday.
Immediately after joining the European Union in 2013, the
former Yugoslav republic was placed under strict monitoring by
Brussels and required to cut its budget gap to below 3 percent
of gross domestic product by 2017.
This year the gap is projected at 5 percent, while public
debt is close to 90 percent of GDP.
"The level is high, but the key question is showing
credibility in reforms," Carlos Pinerua, who heads the World
Bank's office in Zagreb, said in an interview.
"I think it is our job to warn what can happen if reforms
are not pursued and credibility gets lost. We all know what is
happening in Greece. It is important for the people to realise
the risks," he said.
Croatia is due to hold a parliamentary election by February
2016. The ruling Social Democrats, whose track record of
economic reforms has disappointed most local analysts, are
trailing behind the conservative opposition in opinion polls.
Its economy last expanded in 2008, having lost some 13
percent of output since then. This year it is likely to see mild
growth of around 0.5 percent.
"At the moment any growth is good, but it's not enough. To
dent unemployment the growth should be at least two to three
percent," Pinerua said.
He said Croatia was vunerable to external and internal
factors, with high debt levels and unemployment at around 17
percent.
"Currently it is possible to borrow at low interest rates,
but that could change. So it is now the time to pursue reforms
to be better prepared if the global borrowing conditions
worsen," Pinerua said.
He said the main problem was the poor business environment,
stifled by frequently changing regulations and red tape,
particularly on the local level, which made it difficult to set
up businesses.
"Such an unfavourable climate especially hurts small- and
medium-sized enterprises and they should become the main growth
and employment driver," Pinerua said.
He also said Croatia must improve management of many public
firms which still weigh heavily on the budget expenditures.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic, Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Angus MacSwan)