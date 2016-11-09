By Igor Ilic
| OPATIJA, Croatia
OPATIJA, Croatia Nov 9 Croatia plans to
implement major economic reforms in 2017 that its government
hopes will pave the way for stronger growth and a better
business climate, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on
Wednesday.
Croatia has largely been shunned by investors because of its
red tape, unstable regulatory framework and high taxes. But the
new conservative-led government, which took office last month,
aims to change that.
Its first step is a proposed tax reform that is expected to
take effect from January. The next step will be
reducing its budget deficit, Plenkovic said.
"The next signal towards that goal will be the 2017 budget,
targeting a deficit of 2 percent of gross domestic product,"
Plenkovic told an economic conference in the northern Adriatic
resort of Opatija. "We believe that the steps we take can lead
us towards winning back the investment credit rating."
The budget for next year is expected to be approved in early
December at the latest. This year, the deficit is expected to
come in around 2.5 percent of GDP. That would be the first time
in almost a decade that Croatia has reduced the deficit to below
the European Union's tolerance level of 3 percent of GDP.
"However, we know that tax reform would not be enough
without measures to improve the regulatory framework and
administrative environment, as we are aware it has been putting
off the investors. We want to win back investor confidence,"
Plenkovic said.
He also said the new government wanted to reduce or scrap
various non-tax fees now imposed on businesses, but did
otherwise provide few details of the other reforms he wants to
implement. Those reforms will take place next year, he said.
Croatia, an EU member since 2013, is now ranked two notches
below investment grade by three major rating agencies. Plenkovic
said his government's goal was to win back the investment grade
rating and escape the EU's excessive deficit procedure, a tool
Brussels uses for fiscal discipline in member states.
He also said his government aimed to improve management of
public firms, many of which lose money.
"It should be beneficial both for growth and public
finances," Plenkovic said.
