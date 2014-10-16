(Adds details, quotes)
By Igor Ilic
ROVINJ, Croatia Oct 16 Croatia's central bank
governor on Thursday blamed years of recession on politicians'
failure to make reforms and said that the economy will shrink
for the sixth straight year in 2014, while next year's outlook
was "not great".
Boris Vujcic said both the ruling centre-left coalition and
the conservative opposition -- in power from 2004 to 2011 --
were responsible for the slow pace of market reform and the poor
investment climate that, he said, was second only to Greece.
"After six years of recession, the myopic aim of how to
easily collect votes, instead of how to make an efficient
economy that creates jobs, dominates the entire local political
spectrum," he said.
Croatia's general election is set for the end of 2015 but
neither the government nor the opposition have put forward
detailed medium-term economic and reform plans.
Speaking at the Zagreb Stock Exchange's annual conference,
held at the Adriatic resort of Rovinj, Vujcic cut the bank's
July forecast of a 0.2 percent decline for the newest European
Union member, which has had no growth since 2008.
The bank would publish its GDP forecast for 2015 in December
and Vujcic would only say that "it will not be great".
Referring to this year's expected decline, he said: "It is a
result of a recently introduced new European Union-based
methodology and unfavourable economic trends in the second
quarter".
Croatia, which joined the EU in July 2013, has lost some 13
percent of its overall output since the beginnings of the global
financial crisis in 2008, when it last showed growth, and the
central bank has kept monetary policy loose since then.
Vujcic said the central bank would continue its expansive
monetary policy, maintaining high liquidity and low interest
rates and keeping the kuna exchange rate stable.
"Thus the monetary policy positively affects the financing
costs for all the sectors of the local economy and most notably
for the (state) budget," Vujcic said.
Low local interest rates are particularly important as
Croatia, struggling with a high budget deficit and a public debt
expected to reach around 80 percent by the end of this year,
finances some two-thirds of its budgetary needs domestically.
Vujcic said about 40 percent is usually raised through local
treasury bills and 25 percent via local loans and bond issues
every year.
(Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Louise Ireland)