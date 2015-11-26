(Releads, adds president's comment)
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB Nov 26 The Croatian president ended a
first round of talks on forming a new government on Thursday
without the kingmaker minority party deciding which side to back
after an inconclusive election.
The opposition conservative HDZ party had won 59 seats in
the 151-seat parliament in the Nov. 8 polls, three seats more
than the incumbent Social Democrats.
The reformist newcomer "Most" (Croatian for "bridge") party
with 19 seats holds the balance of power. Whoever wins the
support of at least 76 parliamentary deputies will become
prime-minister designate.
President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, speaking after talking
to all the parliamentary groups, said: "The first round has
shown that no one has support to be nominated the prime
minister-designate. The second round of consultations will take
place on Dec. 7.
The new parliament will convene on Dec. 3, she said.
The two major parties began talks with Most immediately
after the polls but have showed an unwillingness to accept its
proposal on a joint cabinet to tackle Croatia's economic woes,
despite voicing a readiness to accept most of the reformist
ideas it put forward.
Most, founded three years ago and largely made up of
successful municipal politicians, says it is determined to
overhaul a bloated and inefficient public sector and judiciary,
and reduce taxation pressure on businesses as well as fiscal
imbalances.
However, its unity is questioned by many analysts,
especially after one promiment member was sidelined due to
separate talks with the Social Democrats and then founded his
own party.
"We know little about the level of unity among 'Most'
members. Also, in the current talks they don't stick clearly to
their pre-election programme but rather seem to seek a proposal
which might be unacceptable for others," political analyst Ivan
Rimac said.
The proposal Most put forward this week as an indispensable
condition for supporting the new government is declaring an
exclusive economic zone in the Adriatic Sea.
If post-election coalition talks fail, Croatia will face new
election which some analysts see as the worst option for a
country with severe economic problems.
"The new polls would be the worst outcome as we need reforms
and no time to lose. My message is 'take responsibility',"
political analyst Andjelko Milardovic said on state radio on
Thursday.
Croatia, the newest European Union member, has a public debt
of close to 90 percent of GDP and a 17-percent unemployment. The
European Commission and the International Monetary Fund want the
future government to pursue fiscal consolidation and remove
obstacles for investment, notably in the private sector.
