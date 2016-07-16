(Adds analyst quote, background)
BELGRADE, July 16 Croatia will hold a snap
election on Sept. 11, President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said in
a statement on Saturday, following the fall of the government
after a vote of no-confidence last month.
Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic's five month old
centre-right coalition government collapsed as a result of a
split between the conservative HDZ party and its junior
reformist partner, Most ("Bridge").
According to recent opinion polls, the HDZ is trailing the
main opposition party, the Social Democrats (SDP), by 10
percentage points, although none of the biggest parties is
likely to win an outright majority and a hung parliament is a
distinct possibility.
The conservatives will elect their new leader on July 17,
with a member of the European Parliament Andrej Plenkovic the
only candidate so far.
"The fact that the HDZ will have a new leader is likely to
reflect positively on the party's standing and may even boost
its coalition potential. However, we may again face a situation
where it won't be easy to form a stable cabinet," said political
analyst Ivan Rimac.
The 'Most' alliance, or perhaps another small party, could
again hold the balance of power.
The European Union's newest member has one of the weakest
economies in the bloc and is in dire need of a stable government
capable of pursuing reforms in order to boost investment and
reduce high public debt of 86 percent of gross domestic product.
Without it, it will be impossible for Croatia to achieve the
sustainable higher growth levels of at least three percent that
are needed to turn around high unemployment of around 15 percent
and to service financial obligations at a favorable price.
At the moment, Croatia needs some 3.5 percent of its gross
domestic product annually just to service interest payments.
