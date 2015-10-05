ZAGREB Oct 5 Croatia's president on Monday
called a parliamentary election for Nov. 8, with the opposition
conservatives bidding for a return to power in the European
Union's newest member following six years of recession.
The Social Democrat-led ruling coalition of Prime Minister
Zoran Milanovic is trailing in opinion polls and faces a fight
to defeat the conservative HDZ, led by former intelligence chief
Tomislav Karamarko.
The gap between them has closed in recent weeks, with
Milanovic appearing to benefit from the economy's return to
growth this year, his handling of the migrant crisis buffeting
Europe and a decision to impose on banks the cost of converting
Swiss franc-denominated loans into euros to aid borrowers.
.
A poll published on Sunday by Promocija Plus put the HDZ-led
opposition coalition on 32.9 percent and Milanovic's bloc on
31.9 percent, meaning smaller parties may yet decide who gets to
govern.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Toby Chopra)