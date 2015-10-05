* Opposition conservatives ahead in opinion polls
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB, Oct 5 Croatia's president on Monday
called a parliamentary election for Nov. 8, with the opposition
conservatives bidding for a return to power in the European
Union's newest member after six years of recession.
The Social Democrat-led ruling coalition of Prime Minister
Zoran Milanovic is trailing in opinion polls and faces a fight
to defeat the conservative HDZ, led by former intelligence chief
Tomislav Karamarko.
The gap between them has closed in recent weeks, with
Milanovic appearing to benefit from the economy's return to
growth this year, his handling of the migrant crisis buffeting
Europe and a decision to impose on banks the cost of converting
Swiss franc-denominated loans into euros to aid borrowers.
A poll published on Sunday by Promocija Plus put the HDZ-led
opposition coalition on 32.9 percent and Milanovic's bloc on
31.9 percent. That suggests smaller parties may yet decide who
gets to govern.
Croatia, which joined the EU in 2013, is emerging from its
worst economic crisis since the country was forged in a 1991-95
war after splitting from Yugoslavia. Six years of recession
wiped 13 percent off national output.
Output is expected to grow around one percent this year. But
analysts say the government has failed to reform the economy
enough for strong long-term growth, to contain public debt and
significantly reduce unemployment, now around 16 percent.
President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who was elected in
January from the ranks of the HDZ, called the regular
parliamentary vote for Nov. 8.
The HDZ says that, if elected, it will have the economy
growing by five percent by the end of the four-year mandate.
Critics, however, say its programme offers little radically new,
and it is unclear on how it would tackle Croatia's bloated
public sector, a task successive governments have ducked.
"We see few details and key differences in the economic
rhetoric offered by the top parties," said economic analyst
Damir Novotny.
"They both promise growth will accelerate, but without
making clear how they plan to change an economy still dominated
by the state and with a relatively weak private sector."
The migrant crisis has injected fresh uncertainty, with
almost 120,000 people flowing across Croatia's eastern border
since mid-September, when Hungary closed off access across its
southern border with Serbia.
The influx has strained ties between fellow EU members
Croatia and Hungary and triggered a bitter border row between
Croatia and Serbia, foes during Yugoslavia's collapse.
Analysts said Milanovic may have benefited in the short
term, but that things might change if Hungary follows through on
a threat to close off access to migrants along its frontier with
Croatia, too.
"The government's humane attitude towards the migrants
strike a chord among local people who remember suffering from
the independence war in the 1990s," said political analyst Ivan
Rimac.
But another analyst, Davor Gjenero, warned: "A month or so
is a long period, and we still don't know what could happen if
there are more border closures and if the migrants get stuck in
Croatia."
