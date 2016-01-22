UPDATE 10-Oil settles flat; dips after API reports U.S. crude build
SARAJEVO Jan 22 The Croatian Power Exchange (CROPEX) said on Friday it would launch a day-ahead market on Feb. 10 and intra-day electricity trading later this year in a move that will give the EU's newest member access to broader power markets.
The new bourse, along with planned day-ahead exchanges due to launch in Serbia later in February and Bulgaria in March, is also aimed at providing more price transparency in the Balkans and attracting traders to a potentially lucrative region.
Last year, CROPEX teamed up with European energy exchange Nord Pool to set up the day-ahead market.
"The official admission process for CROPEX members started on December 14, 2015," the bourse said in a statement.
It said CROPEX was also designated by the Croatian energy regulator as a Nominated Electricity Market Operator (NEMO) for a single day-ahead and intraday market coupling for four years.
After launching the day-ahead market, CROPEX and the Croatian Transmission System Operator (TSO) will look to couple the Croatian spot market with neighbouring Slovenia as part of an EU-wide effort to link national power grids.
While many traders say the Balkans region has potential, they have cited barriers limiting market growth such as a lack of transparency and difficulties in getting trading licences
Day-ahead power market exchanges provide buyers and sellers with transparent prices for electricity and are a step towards forming regional markets. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela,; editing by Michael Kahn and David Clarke)
