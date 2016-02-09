ZAGREB Feb 9 The Croatian arm of German utility
RWE has filed a complaint to the Croatian government
accusing state-controlled rival HEP of market abuse.
"We sent a letter to Prime Minister (Tihomir) Oreskovic and
we hope to get a meeting with him. We have also complained to
the local energy and market regulators," RWE Energija boss Zoran
Milisa said on Tuesday.
RWE Energija, which supplies both gas and electricity, said
HEP's recent campaigns against doorstep selling of electricity
was violating fair and legal market competition.
In its media campaigns, HEP had been warning citizens about
deceitful doorstep sales without offering any concrete details
or proof, RWE Energija said in a statement.
"As most of our clients have so far changed supplier through
doorstep sales, HEP is now trying to discourage citizens to do
it in an effort to preserve a monopoly," RWE Energija said.
RWE Energija has about eight percent of Croatia's
electricity market and is the second biggest electricity
supplier in the newest European Union member, which it entered
in 2013.
HEP did not have an immediate comment, but said it might
provide a statement later.
