ZAGREB Feb 9 The Croatian arm of German utility RWE has filed a complaint to the Croatian government accusing state-controlled rival HEP of market abuse.

"We sent a letter to Prime Minister (Tihomir) Oreskovic and we hope to get a meeting with him. We have also complained to the local energy and market regulators," RWE Energija boss Zoran Milisa said on Tuesday.

RWE Energija, which supplies both gas and electricity, said HEP's recent campaigns against doorstep selling of electricity was violating fair and legal market competition.

In its media campaigns, HEP had been warning citizens about deceitful doorstep sales without offering any concrete details or proof, RWE Energija said in a statement.

"As most of our clients have so far changed supplier through doorstep sales, HEP is now trying to discourage citizens to do it in an effort to preserve a monopoly," RWE Energija said.

RWE Energija has about eight percent of Croatia's electricity market and is the second biggest electricity supplier in the newest European Union member, which it entered in 2013.

HEP did not have an immediate comment, but said it might provide a statement later. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Mark Potter)