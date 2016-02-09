(Adds HEP comment)
ZAGREB Feb 9 The Croatian arm of German utility
RWE has filed a complaint to the Croatian government
accusing state-controlled rival HEP of market abuse.
RWE Energija, which supplies both gas and electricity, said
HEP's recent campaigns against doorstep selling of electricity
was violating fair and legal market competition.
"We sent a letter to Prime Minister (Tihomir) Oreskovic and
we hope to get a meeting with him. We have also complained to
the local energy and market regulators," RWE Energija boss Zoran
Milisa said on Tuesday.
In its media campaigns, HEP had been warning citizens about
deceitful doorstep sales without offering any concrete details
or proof, RWE Energija said in a statement.
"As most of our clients have so far changed supplier through
doorstep sales, HEP is now trying to discourage citizens to do
it in an effort to preserve a monopoly," RWE Energija said.
HEP rejected the accusations, saying that it was favouring
liberalisation of the market and fair competition.
"Our educational and informative campaign contributes to
creation of a mature market," HEP said in a statement.
"The reason for our campaign were complaints by hundreds of
citizens in recent months about unfair methods used by some
market players to acquire new customers.
RWE Energija's share of Croatia's electricity market is
about 8 percent, making it the second-biggest electricity
supplier in the European Union's newest member.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Goodman)