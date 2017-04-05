SARAJEVO, April 5 The Croatian Power Exchange
(CROPEX) said on Wednesday it would start intraday electricity
trading on April 26, giving the European Union's newest member
access to broader power markets.
The initiative will enable CROPEX and Croatia's grid
operator HOPS to take part in the EU intraday power market that
works to balance price swings caused by intermittent solar and
wind energy more efficiently than day-ahead markets.
CROPEX said the intraday market "provides the possibility of
market integration of the renewable energy sources from both
bilateral and CROPEX spot market."
The official admission process for CROPEX intraday members
started on Jan. 1, the bourse said in a statement.
CROPEX teamed up with European energy exchange Nord Pool in
2015 to set up the day-ahead market, which started in February
2016.
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Edmund Blair)