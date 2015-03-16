By Igor Ilic
| ZAGREB, March 16
ZAGREB, March 16 Croatia could hold a referendum
on the planned exploitation of potential gas and oil wells in
the Adriatic, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Monday,
responding to growing criticism from environmental groups.
Asked about the referendum idea he had floated earlier this
month, Milanovic said it was possible, but only if gas or oil is
discovered in the Adriatic.
"If not, then nothing," Milanovic said during a visit to a
newly opened factory in eastern Croatia, according to the
government's website.
His comments are likely to worry investors awarded licences
to explore the Adriatic. They come only days after the Social
Democrat prime minister backtracked on plans to invite foreign
companies to operate its motorways.
"If some quantities of energy resources are found, then we
hold a referendum. For oil discoveries the chances are small,
for gas somewhat higher. We can eventually agree not to exploit
it," Milanovic said.
Local ecology groups say oil drilling in the Adriatic could
harm the environment and damage Croatia's lucrative tourism
industry. The government says it will require the oil companies
to implement the highest standards of environmental protection.
In January Croatia awarded 10 licences for gas and oil
exploration in the Adriatic and contracts are now expected to be
signed in June, pending the completion of an environmental
protection study.
The investment over the next four years is expected to be
worth some $2.5 billion, which could help revive the newest
European Union member's fragile economy, which has been in
recession since 2009.
Seven licences went to a consortium of U.S.-based Marathon
Oil and Austria's OMV. INA, co-owned
by the Croatian government, and Hungary's MOL, won two
licences, while one licence was awarded to a consortium made up
of Italy's ENI and London-based Medoilgas.
Milanovic said Croatia would have to compensate the
investors if it gave up oil and gas exploitation.
"We have the right to know what is below the Adriatic and
after we find out how many cubic meters of gas we have, we can
decide to plug it and not touch the wells any more," Milanovic
said.
