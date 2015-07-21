SARAJEVO, July 21 Croatia's power utility HEP
and gas transmission system operator Plinacro on Tuesday invited
investors to express interest in building a liquefied natural
gas (LNG) terminal in the northern Adriatic, part of the
country's drive for energy independence.
The terminal on the island of Krk is also part of Europe's
wider efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy supplies
and has gained new importance following the cancellation of the
South Stream project.
It is aimed at receiving, storing and re-gasifying LNG, with
a nominal capacity of 6 billion cubic metres.
HEP and Plinacro, in a joint venture named LNG Croatia, said
potential investors should submit their letters of interest for
joining the project as soon as possible.
Applicants meeting the criteria will be admitted to a
virtual data room that will open on Sept. 1, they said. The
deadline for submitting investment proposals is Dec. 15.
The terminal is expected to entail an investment of around
600 million euros ($653 million).
The Croatian government last week declared the project to be
of strategic interest, which should simplify the procedures for
obtaining location and construction permits.
($1 = 0.9191 euros)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Mark Potter)