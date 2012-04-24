By Igor Ilic
| ZAGREB, April 24
Croatia on Tuesday to speed up efforts to resolve the issue of
its ailing ship-builders, one of the last major obstacles the
country faces before joining the European Union next year.
In its first monitoring report on Croatia's readiness to
join the block, the Commission said preparations were more or
less on track but more needed to be done to restructure the loss
making shipyards, strengthen the judiciary and fight corruption.
Croatia signed the accession treaty last December and is set
to become a member on July 1, 2013, the second former Yugoslav
republic to do so after Slovenia, provided the treaty is
ratified by all 27 member states by then.
"Overall, Croatia's preparations are on track. Nevertheless,
the Commission has identified a limited number of issues
requiring further efforts," said the report, presented in Zagreb
and Brussels.
The restructuring of the docks is a sensitive social issue
as the industry employees thousands of people and contractors.
Unemployment is at 20 percent and the new centre-left government
is trying to cut state spending and reduce the budget deficit.
Some EU member states have indicated they would wait for the
second report, due in October, before ratifying Croatia's bid.
"I know that a couple of parliaments are looking into the
monitoring procedure," a Commission source said. So far five
countries have ratified Zagreb's accession.
The report urged Zagreb to proceed as fast as possible with
the restructuring of its ailing shipyards. Upon EU entry, the
shipyards will not be allowed to receive state aid that has kept
them alive in the last two decades.
Croatia has five big docks and only one is profitable
without state subsidies. The government decided last month to
sell the biggest dock to a local investor and send the smallest
one into bankruptcy, but is still seeking a solution for two.
The report also said Zagreb must increase efforts to secure
the independence and efficiency of its courts, burdened with a
heavy backlog of legal cases.
It must also continue fighting corruption, particularly in
public companies, and deal with war crimes related to the
country's 1991-95 independence war.
"Tackling impunity of war crimes remains a major challenge
in Croatia, especially as the majority of crimes have yet to be
successfully prosecuted," the report said.
In addition, it said Croatia should strengthen food and
veterinary inspection at its borders since its long and winding
frontier with Bosnia and Serbia will become the EU's external
border once it has joined the bloc.
