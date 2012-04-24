ZAGREB, April 24 The European Commission urged Croatia on Tuesday to speed up efforts to resolve the issue of its ailing ship-builders, one of the last major obstacles the country faces before joining the European Union next year.

In its first monitoring report on Croatia's readiness to join the block, the Commission said preparations were more or less on track but more needed to be done to restructure the loss making shipyards, strengthen the judiciary and fight corruption.

Croatia signed the accession treaty last December and is set to become a member on July 1, 2013, the second former Yugoslav republic to do so after Slovenia, provided the treaty is ratified by all 27 member states by then.

"Overall, Croatia's preparations are on track. Nevertheless, the Commission has identified a limited number of issues requiring further efforts," said the report, presented in Zagreb and Brussels.

The restructuring of the docks is a sensitive social issue as the industry employees thousands of people and contractors. Unemployment is at 20 percent and the new centre-left government is trying to cut state spending and reduce the budget deficit.

Some EU member states have indicated they would wait for the second report, due in October, before ratifying Croatia's bid.

"I know that a couple of parliaments are looking into the monitoring procedure," a Commission source said. So far five countries have ratified Zagreb's accession.

The report urged Zagreb to proceed as fast as possible with the restructuring of its ailing shipyards. Upon EU entry, the shipyards will not be allowed to receive state aid that has kept them alive in the last two decades.

Croatia has five big docks and only one is profitable without state subsidies. The government decided last month to sell the biggest dock to a local investor and send the smallest one into bankruptcy, but is still seeking a solution for two.

The report also said Zagreb must increase efforts to secure the independence and efficiency of its courts, burdened with a heavy backlog of legal cases.

It must also continue fighting corruption, particularly in public companies, and deal with war crimes related to the country's 1991-95 independence war.

"Tackling impunity of war crimes remains a major challenge in Croatia, especially as the majority of crimes have yet to be successfully prosecuted," the report said.

In addition, it said Croatia should strengthen food and veterinary inspection at its borders since its long and winding frontier with Bosnia and Serbia will become the EU's external border once it has joined the bloc. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Maria Golovnina)