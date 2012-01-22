* Sixty-six percent in favour
* Govt says EU offers only chance of economic recovery
* Opponents fear loss of sovereignty
* Turnout low, reflecting uncertainty over impact
By Zoran Radosavljevic
ZAGREB, Jan 22 Croatia voted on Sunday to
join the European Union next year, shrugging off concerns over
the economic turmoil in the bloc and fears that membership will
compromise its hard-won sovereignty.
Provided all 27 member states ratify its accession, the
Adriatic state will enter the EU on July 1, 2013, more than two
decades after breaking away from socialist Yugoslavia and
fighting a 1991-95 war to secure independence.
It will become the second former Yugoslav republic to join
the EU, following Slovenia in 2004.
Sixty-six percent ticked "Yes" in the referendum, the state
electoral commission said with almost all votes counted.
"This is a historic moment, and could be a turning point in
our history," Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic told reporters.
Turnout, however, was low, at 44 percent of eligible voters,
well below the resounding votes of many former communist
countries that joined in 2004 and 2007.
That figure appeared to reflect widespread uncertainty among
Croats over what membership will really mean.
But the result suggested the EU had not completely lost its
appeal in the struggling western Balkans despite the debt crisis
that is threatening the single currency.
Many Croats hope accession will mark a clear break with the
region's recent past of war and nationalism, and help its weak
economy through EU funds and full access to the bloc's common
market.
The slow pace of reform in the rest of the western Balkans,
and waning enthusiasm within the EU for further enlargement,
mean other countries in Croatia's neighbourhood - such as
Serbia, Bosnia and Albania - will wait years before they too can
join. Tiny Montenegro on the Adriatic coast is next in line.
"GREAT RELIEF"
"I feel great relief, for me, for my children," said bank
worker Jasna Maric, 43. "Only fifteen years ago, we were still
killing each other here, so this was a strategic decision."
Foreign Minister Vesna Pusic, though visibly delighted,
sounded a note of caution:
"With this, we leave behind political instability, but the
rest will depend on our ability and creativity," Pusic said.
"Our chances will be better, but no one will do the job for us."
Croatia saw strong growth in the past decade on the back of
foreign lending and waves of tourists to its Adriatic coast, but
its economy has been hit hard by the global economic crisis.
It will have to work hard to make its public finances
sustainable before it is allowed to join the euro zone, which
analysts say is unlikely in the next five years.
Its gross domestic product per capita is 61 percent of the
EU average.
Analysts and government officials had warned that rejection
of EU accession on Sunday would have hit the country's credit
rating, deterred investors and further dampened any prospect of
a quick economic recovery.
The "No" camp expressed bitter disappointment, and argued
the referendum did not truly reflect the will of the people
because of the low turnout.
"This result is against the interests of the Croatian
people," said Zeljko Sacic, a war veteran and leading
Euro-sceptic.
"This is the end of Croatia's freedom. The EU is falling
apart and the Croatian man will be worse off than today."