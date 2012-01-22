BRIEF-Tidewater reports Q4 loss per share $2.01
* Tidewater reports fourth quarter and year end results for fiscal 2017
ZAGREB Jan 22 Croatia voted on Sunday in favour of joining the European Union in 2013, according to preliminary official results of a referendum with 25 percent of votes counted.
Sixty-seven percent voted in favour of becoming the bloc's 28th member, the state electoral commission said, more than two decades after the small Adriatic country broke away from socialist Yugoslavia.
* Tidewater reports fourth quarter and year end results for fiscal 2017
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.