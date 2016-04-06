ZAGREB, April 6 Serbia must change its law on
prosecuting crimes committed during the 1990s Balkan wars as a
condition for completing European Union membership negotiations,
Croatia said on Wednesday.
More than a decade ago, Serbia passed a law claiming
jurisdiction over war crimes committed on the entire territory
of the former Yugoslavia that crumbled during the wars.
That includes Croatia, which fought a 1991-95 war against
Belgrade-backed Serb rebels to forge its independence from
Yugoslavia.
"Serbia cannot be some sort of judge in war crimes for all
the countries of ex-Yugoslavia, including Croatia. It is
unacceptable and it will have to be part of (EU) negotiation
benchmarks that Serbia must meet," Croatian Foreign Minister
Miro Kovac told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Any country wishing to join the 28-nation EU must go through
a complex negotiation, bringing its laws into line with those of
the EU in 35 policy areas or chapters.
Croatia joined the EU in 2013 whereas neighbouring Serbia
only opened negotiations on its first two chapters last
December. Belgrade hopes to open two more chapters, on judiciary
and law enforcement issues, before the end of June, and aims to
wrap up the entire negotiations by 2019.
All EU members must agree to chapters being opened or
closed, giving Croatia an effective veto on Serbia completing
the membership talks.
Other conditions that Serbia should have to fulfil in the EU
membership talks were full compliance with a bilateral agreement
on the protection of minorities and full cooperation with the
U.N. war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Kovac said.
Belgrade says it already cooperates with the U.N. tribunal
and has sent suspects to The Hague including wartime Bosnian
Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, who was sentenced to 40 years in
prison last month for genocide.
Tanja Miscevic, who heads Serbia's EU negotiating team, told
state broadcaster RTS she understood Croatia was making amending
the war crimes law a condition for Serbia to wrap up
negotiations with the EU on judicial matters. She did not say
whether Belgrade was prepared to change the law.
Serbia and Croatia have sought reconciliation over the last
15 years although the migrant crisis last year led to the
neighbours trading embargoes and insults.
