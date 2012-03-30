VIENNA, March 30 Croatia plans to resolve the issue of loss-making state-owned ship-builders in the next few months to remove one of the major obstacles it faces before joining the European Union next year, Foreign Minister Vesna Pusic said on Friday.

Last week the government decided to sell the biggest shipyard to a local firm and to force another into bankruptcy. A solution still has to be found for the other two.

"This is a topic we will clear up by this summer in any event," Pusic told reporters during a visit to Vienna.

Ship-building was once a flagship export sector but declined after Croatia became independent from ex-Yugoslavia in 1991. Four of its five shipyards are loss-makers kept afloat by hefty state subsidies that are contrary to EU competition rules.

Unless Zagreb sells the docks or makes them viable on their own by the time it joins the bloc on July 1, 2013, the docks will have to repay close to 2 billion euros ($2.66 billion) of state aid received since 2006 or go bust.

Restructuring of the docks is a sensitive social issue because the industry employs about 10,000 people and supports many small businesses as contractors along the Adriatic coast.

An EU diplomat familiar with the subject said this week: "There is no reason to panic, but no delay in tackling this issue is possible. There is still a lot work ahead and I hope the government will find new buyers."

The European Commission is due to release next month its first report on how Croatia is meeting the obligations it took on as a future member. Besides the shipyards, the report will focus in particular on judiciary reform.

"There have been some deviations from the obligations which should be addressed," said the diplomat, asking not to be named.

These include issues such as introduction of a special tax on mobile phone operators which is not in line with EU competition rules, dealing with the backlog of cases in the courts and the need for transparency when appointing state representatives in public companies.

The EU also wants to see commitment to the fight against corruption, including verdicts in several high-profile cases.

The Commission's second report, in October, will be crucial as some EU states have already indicated they would delay the ratification procedure in their parliaments until they see a positive assessment of Croatia's track record on reforms.

But Pusic said the April report was also important.

"It will highlight areas where it is important to accelerate progress before the final report in October," she said. ($1 = 0.7532 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna and Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Alistair Lyon)